Grey, Cribbs Jr. carry Jackson to 5-0 win over Chattanooga

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Galli Cribbs Jr. tripled and singled twice, and Connor Grey allowed just two hits over six innings as the Jackson Generals topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-0 on Thursday.

Grey (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four.

Jackson started the scoring in the second inning when Jeffrey Baez and Dominic Miroglio hit RBI doubles.

The Generals later added single runs in the third, sixth and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

Packy Naughton (1-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Lookouts were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.