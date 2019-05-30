Wright, Carle and Aro shut out Toledo, Gwinnett wins 6-0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Kyle Wright, Shane Carle and Jonathan Aro combined for a shutout as the Gwinnett Stripers topped the Toledo Mud Hens 6-0 on Thursday.

Carle (3-0) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out six to pick up the win. Spenser Watkins (4-1) went five innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

In the top of the second, Gwinnett grabbed the lead on a home run by Jack Lopez that scored Pedro Florimon. The Stripers then added three runs in the third and a run in the fifth. In the third, Sean Kazmar hit a two-run home run, while Rafael Ortega scored on a fielder's choice in the fifth.

The Mud Hens were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Stripers' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Gwinnett improved to 4-2 against Toledo this season.