Garrett’s homer leads Jacksonville to 6-2 win over Mobile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Stone Garrett hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-2 win over the Mobile BayBears on Thursday.

The home run by Garrett scored Brian Miller and Joe Dunand to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-1 lead.

Mobile answered in the top of the next frame when Brandon Sandoval hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Jumbo Shrimp later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Corey Bird hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Miller to secure the victory.

Jacksonville right-hander Robert Dugger (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jesus Castillo (2-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed three runs on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings.