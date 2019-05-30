Fraley’s homer leads Arkansas to 10-7 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-7 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Fraley started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Travelers a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jordan Cowan hit a sacrifice fly and Logan Taylor hit an RBI single.

Following the big inning, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Gabriel Cancel hit a two-run single.

The Travelers later added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Kyle Lewis drove in two runs and Cowan drove in one, while Lewis and Mike Ahmed both drove in a run in the fifth.

Wyatt Mills (4-0) got the win in relief while NW Arkansas starter Conner Greene (3-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Naturals, Emmanuel Rivera homered and singled, scoring two runs.

The Travelers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-4. With the win, Arkansas improved to 10-2 against NW Arkansas this season.