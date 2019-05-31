Lucchesi expected to start for the Padres against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (19-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (29-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-2, 3.05 ERA, .95 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (3-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Miami will meet at PETCO Park on Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Padres are 14-14 in home games. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .345.

The Marlins are 8-17 in road games. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 63 hits and has 33 RBIs. Hunter Renfroe is 11-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 48 hits and has 16 RBIs. Brian Anderson is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: day-to-day (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).