Agent: US long jumper expects doping ban; tainted beef cited

FILE - In this March 2, 2018, file photo, United States' Jarrion Lawson makes an attempt in the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain. Paul Doyle, the agent for Jarrion Lawson told The Associated Press on Friday, May 31, 2019, that the American long jumper and sprinter is expected to receive a four-year suspension for a failed doping test they maintain is tied to contaminated meat. AP Photo

The agent for Jarrion Lawson says the American long jumper and sprinter is expected to receive a four-year suspension for a failed doping test they maintain is tied to contaminated meat.

Paul Doyle told The Associated Press on Friday that Lawson will appeal the soon-to-be-announced decision from the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping issues in track and field. Lawson has been suspended since August.

Doyle says Lawson ate tainted beef at a Japanese restaurant in Arkansas before a test on June 2, 2018. Lawson was notified Aug. 3 that he tested positive for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. The substance is frequently used in the U.S. to promote the growth of beef cattle. It also formed part of a steroid mixture used by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The 25-year-old Lawson is considered a strong medal contender for next year's Tokyo Olympics.