Cancel’s homer leads NW Arkansas to 7-4 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Gabriel Cancel hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 7-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday.

The home run by Cancel scored Kort Peterson and Khalil Lee and was the game's last scoring play.

Peterson hit an RBI single, scoring Emmanuel Rivera in the second inning to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals came back to take a 3-1 lead in the second inning when Johan Mieses hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Conner Capel.

NW Arkansas regained the lead 4-3 after it scored one run in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Lee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Springfield tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Dylan Carlson scored on an error.

Yunior Marte (1-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jacob Patterson (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Carlson doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Cardinals.