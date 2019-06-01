Basabe’s homer leads Lake Elsinore to 5-2 win over San Jose

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Olivier Basabe hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 5-2 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday.

The home run by Basabe scored Gabriel Arias and Tirso Ornelas to give the Storm a 4-1 lead.

The Storm tacked on another run in the sixth when Arias hit an RBI single, driving in Allen Cordoba.

Lake Elsinore southpaw Aaron Leasher (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Frisbee (2-3) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and four hits over five innings.