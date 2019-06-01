Roark expected to start as Reds host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (24-33, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 2.18 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (4-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will square off at Great American Ball Park on Saturday.

The Reds are 15-13 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .413 as a unit. Derek Dietrich leads the club with a .707 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Nationals are 11-18 on the road. Washington has slugged .418 this season. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .647. The Reds won the last meeting 9-3. Tyler Mahle earned his second victory and Curt Casali went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Patrick Corbin took his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias leads the Reds with 57 hits and has 21 RBIs. Dietrich is 9-for-27 with six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 59 hits and has 15 RBIs. Juan Soto has 19 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .316 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .286 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).