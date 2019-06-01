Balbuena’s sac fly leads DSL Rays1 to 11-5 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Alfredo Balbuena drove in Estanli Castillo with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the DSL Rays1 to an 11-5 win over the DSL Athletics on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Balbuena came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the DSL Rays1 a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Isaias Sangrona hit a two-run double.

Sangrona homered and doubled, driving in three runs for DSL Rays1.

Yosmer Curbata (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Athletics starter Carlos Leandro (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Mujica singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the DSL Athletics.