Ogando, Batista lift DSL D-backs1 over DSL Padres 5-1

, (AP) -- Juan Batista had two hits and scored two runs, and Gerald Ogando threw five scoreless innings as the DSL D-backs1 topped the DSL Padres 5-1 on Saturday.

Ogando (1-0) allowed one hit while striking out four to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, DSL D-backs1 extended its lead when Alexander Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

The DSL D-backs1 later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Hernandez scored on a groundout and Endy Estrada hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Jesus Cisneros (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.