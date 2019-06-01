Velez, Moreno lift DSL Angels over DSL Rockies 6-3

, (AP) -- Darwin Moreno had two hits and scored two runs, and Yeyson Velez allowed just two hits over five innings as the DSL Angels defeated the DSL Rockies 6-3 on Saturday.

Velez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out three and walking one to get the win.

DSL Rockies tied the game 1-1 in the third after Gerard Ramos scored on a groundout.

DSL Angels answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Jose Estrada hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rainier Rivas en route to the two-run lead.

The DSL Angels later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Victor Azor (0-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked three.