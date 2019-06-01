Magno strikes out 12, Ohio State ousts McNeese 9-8 in 13

Ridge Winand singled in the winning run in the 13th inning, and Ohio State eliminated McNeese 9-8 Saturday in the Nashville regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes (36-26) will play Indiana State, an 8-5 loser to Vanderbilt, on Sunday afternoon with the winner playing Vanderbilt on Sunday night.

Reliever Andrew Magno (5-3) struck out six of the final seven batters and finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

The Southland Conference Tournament champs jumped out to an early 4-1 lead and were up 8-5 through seven. Shane Selman had three RBI and Jake Dickerson two for McNeese.

Ohio State tied it up scoring three in the eighth. Nick Erwin and Matt Carpenter each had RBI singles. With the bases loaded, Brady Cherry drew a walk tying it up at 8. He was called out for runner interference with the first baseman on Connor Pohl's infield grounder, leaving the bases loaded, and Brent Todys struck out to end the inning.

The Cowboys couldn't score with the bases loaded in the 10th, and McNeese leftfielder Payton Harden kept it tied with a great catch on a deep fly by Marcus Ernst in the 11th. Pohl walked to open the 13th, and Winand's single up the middle drove him home.