McInerney hits grand slam, leads Carolina over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Pat McInerney hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 6-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Mudcats and a five-game winning streak for the Dash.

The grand slam by McInerney scored Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry, and Eddie Silva and was the game's last scoring play.

Starter Noah Zavolas (3-2) got the win while Zach Lewis (3-3) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.