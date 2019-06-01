Gold leads Hartford to 3-1 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Brandon Gold threw six scoreless innings, leading the Hartford Yard Goats over the Bowie Baysox in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Gold (6-3) allowed two hits while striking out five to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the eighth, Hartford extended its lead when Chris Rabago hit a solo home run and Colton Welker hit an RBI single.

Bowie answered in the bottom of the inning when Preston Palmeiro hit a solo home run to get within two.

Zac Lowther (4-4) went six innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.