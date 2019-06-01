Gonzalez, Buxton hit homers, Twins beat Rays 6-2

Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario (20) celebrates his two-run single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Adam Kolarek with first base coach Tommy Watkins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 31, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Marwin Gonzalez and Byron Buxton both homered and drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins kept scoring, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Saturday.

Minnesota, which owns the best record in the majors at 39-18, has scored at least three runs in 25 straight games, setting a single-season franchise record.

The Twins, who lead the majors with 108 homers, failed to go deep while splitting the first two games of the series at Tropicana Field.

Kyle Gibson (6-2) allowed one unearned run and six hits over five innings for Minnesota.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Minnesota went up 2-1 on consecutive RBI doubles by Jorge Polanco and Gonzalez in the third off Yonny Chirinos (6-2).

After Buxton had an RBI single during the fourth, Gonzalez made it 4-1 on a fifth-inning solo shot.

The Twins took a 5-1 lead on Buxton's homer in the sixth off Hunter Wood.

Miguel Sano had an RBI double during the seventh to complete a stretch where Minnesota scored in five consecutive innings.

Travis d'Arnaud had a run-scoring single in the second for the Rays.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Santana and Leonys Martin homered and Cleveland took advantage of a blunder on the bases to end Chicago's five-game streak.

The Indians climbed back to .500 and prevented the White Sox from reaching the break-even mark for the first time since April 5.

Chicago loaded the bases with no outs in the third on a single by Tim Anderson and walks to Yolmer Sanchez and Charlie Tilson. Leury Garcia hit a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead, but pitcher Jefry Rodriguez escaped further damage when he caught Sanchez off second on pickoff attempt.

Sanchez got caught in a rundown and was tagged out by third baseman Jose Ramirez, who then threw over to first base to get Tilson retreating to the bag to end the inning.

Indians reliever Oliver Perez (1-0) went 1 2/3 innings for the win. Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 16 chances.

Ivan Nova (3-5) allowed six hits and three earned runs in seven innings, striking out 3.

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a tie-breaking home run for the second straight game before leaving in the fifth inning due to injury as Texas beat Kansas City.

Gallo was removed because of tightness in his left oblique while batting. He initially felt the injury while in the outfield and then again on a check swing during a plate appearance. He had an MRI and passed some strength tests after the game.

Lance Lynn (7-4) allowed both runs. He yielded six hits and a hit batter, striking out seven for his fifth straight quality start.

The Rangers have won four of five, improved to 19-9 at home and moved two games over .500 at 29-27.

Homer Bailey (4-6) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings for his fourth straight start without a victory.

The Royals have lost five of their last six games and have the worst road record in the majors at 8-22. Kansas City left seven runners on base and was 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

GIANTS 8, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Belt drove in four runs, Buster Posey homered and San Francisco used a rare offensive outburst to breeze past Baltimore.

San Francisco built a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning and cruised to only its second win in 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski scored twice and had an RBI for the Giants, who made it easy for rookie right-hander Shaun Anderson to earn his first major league victory.

Anderson (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings in his fourth big league start. Anderson ended a run of 40 consecutive starts of fewer than seven innings by Giants pitchers — the team's longest such streak in the last 100 years.

San Francisco scored all its runs off David Hess (1-7). Since April 1, Hess has gone 0-7 over 10 starts.

Renato Núñez hit his 15th home run for Baltimore, the eighth in 12 games.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer that ended Tanner Roark's streak of keeping the ball in the park and Matt Adams added a solo shot, leading Washington over Cincinnati.

Washington has won nine of its last 10 at Great American Ball Park. Overall, the Nationals are 17-5 against the Reds since 2016.

The Nationals faced Roark (4-4) for the first time since trading him to the Reds in the offseason. Parra's homer in the second inning ended Roark's string of 36 2/3 innings without allowing a homer, the second longest of his career.

Tanner Rainey (1-1) entered in the fifth inning and fanned three of the five batters he faced for his first major league win. Sean Doolittle picked up his 11th save in 13 chances.

Washington's Juan Soto went 0 for 4, ending his career-best hitting streak at 14 games.

BRAVES 10, TIGERS 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Soroka won his sixth straight decision, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and Atlanta beat Detroit to snap a three-game skid.

Soroka (6-1) scuffled a bit, allowing season highs of three runs and seven hits and striking out five in 6 2/3 innings.

Braves closer Luke Jackson earned a five-out save, his eighth overall this season in 12 chances.

Daniel Norris (2-4) allowed six hits, one walk and six runs — five earned — and struck out four.