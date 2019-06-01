Dini’s homer leads Omaha to 7-2 win over San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Nick Dini hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 7-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Saturday.

The home run by Dini scored Elier Hernandez and Samir Duenez to give the Storm Chasers a 3-0 lead.

The Storm Chasers later added three runs in the third and one in the sixth. In the third, Erick Mejia hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by E. Hernandez, while Dini hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez (1-2) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Burch Smith (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over five innings.

Mauricio Dubon singled three times for the Missions.