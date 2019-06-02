Parker’s walk leads Salt Lake over Fresno in 11 innings

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jarrett Parker drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 5-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday.

Brennon Lund scored the go-ahead run on the walk after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Matt Thaiss.

The Bees scored one run in the 10th before Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning when Wilmer Difo hit an RBI single, bringing home Raudy Read to tie the game 4-4.

Salt Lake starter Dillon Peters went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out six and walked one. Parker Bridwell (2-3) got the win in relief while Jordan Mills (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.