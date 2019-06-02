Charlotte beats Toledo 2-1

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Ryan Goins scored when a runner was thrown out in the third inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 2-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Goins scored on the play to give the Knights a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a flyout by Daniel Palka.

After Charlotte added a run in the fifth when Palka hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Goins, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jacob Robson scored on a double play.

Tanner Banks (1-0) got the win in relief while Toledo starter Drew VerHagen (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Charlotte improved to 4-1 against Toledo this season.