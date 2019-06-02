Boston visits St. Louis with 2-1 series lead

Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Boston leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 7-2.

The Blues are 24-15-2 on their home ice. St. Louis has converted on 21.1 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 50 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 20-15-6 on the road. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 77 total points, scoring 28 goals and registering 49 assists. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 100 total points, scoring 36 goals and adding 64 assists. Patrice Bergeron has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (undisclosed), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body).