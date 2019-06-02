Murphy, Espinal lift New Hampshire over Altoona 4-1

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Santiago Espinal homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Patrick Murphy allowed just five hits over seven innings as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats topped the Altoona Curve 4-1 on Sunday.

Murphy (4-5) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

Altoona tied the game 1-1 in the third after Brett Pope scored on an error.

The Fisher Cats took the lead in the fifth inning when Vinny Capra hit an RBI single, bringing home Kevin Smith.

The Fisher Cats later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Espinal hit a solo home run, while Nash Knight hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Domingo Robles (0-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

New Hampshire improved to 5-1 against Altoona this season.