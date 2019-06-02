Reynolds’ sac fly leads Clinton to 2-1 win over Kane County

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Sean Reynolds drove in Jerar Encarnacion with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 2-1 win over the Kane County Cougars on Sunday.

Encarnacion scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a flyout by J.D. Osborne.

In the bottom of the fifth, Clinton broke a scoreless tie on a single by Zach Scott that scored Thomas Jones. Kane County answered in the eighth inning when Buddy Kennedy hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alek Thomas.

Zach Wolf (2-1) got the win in relief while Chester Pimentel (2-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.