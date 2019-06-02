Johnson leads Bowling Green over Lansing 4-1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Kaleo Johnson tripled and singled as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the Lansing Lugnuts 4-1 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hot Rods and a three-game winning streak for the Lugnuts.

Up 1-0 in the second, Bowling Green added to its lead when Ford Proctor hit a two-run double.

The Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Reggie Pruitt stole home.

The Hot Rods tacked on another run in the seventh when K. Johnson hit an RBI triple, bringing home Proctor.

Bowling Green southpaw Matthew Liberatore (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cobi Johnson (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and two hits over two innings.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 5-2 against Lansing this season.