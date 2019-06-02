Schwarz leads Beloit over Cedar Rapids 6-1

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- JJ Schwarz homered and had two hits as the Beloit Snappers defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-1 on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Cedar Rapids tied it up when Gilberto Celestino hit a solo home run.

The Snappers grabbed the lead with five runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run single by Lester Madden.

Michael Danielak (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Cedar Rapids starter Andrew Cabezas (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Celestino homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Kernels.

Despite the loss, Cedar Rapids is 4-2 against Beloit this season.