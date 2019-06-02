Adleman, Pinero lead Toledo to 3-1 win over Charlotte

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Tim Adleman tossed a two-hit complete game and Daniel Pinero homered, as the Toledo Mud Hens topped the Charlotte Knights 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Adleman (2-1) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Toledo started the scoring in the first inning when Willi Castro hit an RBI single and Victor Reyes scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Knights cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Paulo Orlando hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mud Hens tacked on another run in the fifth when Pinero hit a solo home run.

Ross Detwiler (1-2) went six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The teams split the doubleheader after Charlotte won the first game 2-1. Despite the loss, Charlotte is 4-2 against Toledo this season.