Eaves hits walk-off homer in 11th, Erie beats Akron 8-5

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Kody Eaves hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Erie SeaWolves topped the Akron RubberDucks 8-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

After Akron's Alexis Pantoja hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th, Erie tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Cole Peterson scored on a double play.

Eaves homered twice and tripled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Zac Houston (1-0) got the win in relief while Dalbert Siri (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the RubberDucks, Wilson Garcia doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

The teams split the doubleheader after Akron won the first game 7-2. Erie improved to 4-2 against Akron this season.