Hernandez’s home run leads Jackson over Birmingham in 10 innings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Ramon Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Jackson Generals to a 14-12 win over the Birmingham Barons on Sunday.

The home run came after Andy Young scored on a sacrifice fly by Jazz Chisholm to give the Generals the lead earlier in the inning. Jackson later added another run when Matt Jones hit a solo home run.

Birmingham attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning when Yermin Mercedes hit a sacrifice fly and Ti'Quan Forbes hit a two-run home run. However, the rally ended when Connor Grey got Blake Rutherford to fly out to end the game.

The Generals tied the game 9-9 in the ninth when Daulton Varsho hit an RBI single, scoring Ben DeLuzio.

Pavin Smith doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs in the win. Dominic Miroglio doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Junior Garcia (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Hunter Schryver (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

In the losing effort, the Barons scored a season-high 12 runs. Mercedes doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Barons. Gavin Sheets doubled and singled twice, driving in five runs.

Jackson improved to 7-3 against Birmingham this season.