Nunez’s triple leads Albuquerque to 16-9 win over Reno
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Dom Nunez hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 16-9 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday.
The triple by Nunez started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Nunez scored on a wild pitch and Elliot Soto hit an RBI single.
Trailing 8-4, the Aces cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tyler Heineman hit a three-run home run.
The Isotopes later scored four runs in the sixth and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the sixth, Noel Cuevas and Roberto Ramos hit two-run singles, while Brian Mundell hit an RBI single in the eighth.
Albuquerque starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Taylor Widener (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Cody Decker homered and doubled, scoring three runs for the Aces. Juniel Querecuto homered and singled twice.
