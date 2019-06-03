Vasquez’s single leads St. Lucie to 8-4 win over Tampa

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jeremy Vasquez hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to an 8-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Monday.

The single by Vasquez started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Mets a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Jacob Zanon hit an RBI single and Nick Meyer drew a bases-loaded walk.

Ezequiel Zabaleta (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dalton Lehnen (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Tarpons, Estevan Florial homered and singled, driving home three runs. Tyler Hill doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

St. Lucie remains undefeated against Tampa this season at 5-0.