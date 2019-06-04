Grier’s single leads Visalia to 4-2 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Anfernee Grier hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 4-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Monday.

The single by Grier scored Jake McCarthy and Camden Duzenack to give the Rawhide a 2-0 lead.

Stockton answered in the bottom of the frame when Jeremy Eierman scored on a catcher's interference call to cut the deficit to one.

The Rawhide later tacked on a run in both the third and seventh innings. In the third, Mark Karaviotis hit an RBI single, while Grier scored on an error in the seventh.

McCarthy doubled twice, also stealing a base for Visalia.

Luis Castillo (5-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Stockton starter James Kaprielian (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

The Ports squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. For the Ports, Nick Allen doubled and singled twice.

Visalia improved to 6-3 against Stockton this season.