Lakewood beats Hagerstown 1-0

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Jonathan Guzman touched home with the decisive run in the sixth inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the Hagerstown Suns 1-0 on Tuesday.

Guzman scored after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on an error.

Manuel Silva (1-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Hagerstown starter Tim Cate (4-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Suns, Jose Sanchez singled three times. Hagerstown was held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Lakewood staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

Lakewood improved to 8-3 against Hagerstown this season.