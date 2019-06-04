Burgos’ single leads Fort Wayne to 4-3 win over Lake County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 4-3 win over the Lake County Captains on Tuesday.

The single by Burgos, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Agustin Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Lake County went up 3-0 after a two-run triple and an RBI single by Will Benson. Fort Wayne answered in the bottom of the inning when Justin Lopez hit an RBI double and then scored on a triple by Blake Hunt.

Jose Quezada (4-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Kyle Marman (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Lake County is 3-1 against Fort Wayne this season.