Omaha beats Albuquerque 14-3
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Erick Mejia scored on an error, Lucas Duda scored on an error and Humberto Arteaga scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 14-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday.
The play, part of a four-run inning, gave the Storm Chasers a 3-0 lead before Jorge Bonifacio hit a solo home run later in the inning.
Following the big inning, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Roberto Ramos hit a solo home run.
Omaha later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when the team hit three home runs to help finish off the blowout.
Omaha southpaw Foster Griffin (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Pat Dean (1-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 13 hits over four innings.
In the losing effort, Yonathan Daza, Brian Mundell and Ramos each had three hits for Albuquerque.
