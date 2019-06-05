Reno beats Nashville 12-11 on back-to-back homers from Mathisen, Szczur

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Wyatt Mathisen and Matt Szczur hit back-to-back home runs as the Reno Aces won in dramatic fashion against the Nashville Sounds 12-11 on Tuesday.

The home run by Szczur capped an improbable comeback for the Aces, who scored five runs in the inning for the win.

The Sounds took an 11-7 lead in the top of the ninth when Chase d'Arnaud hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Patrick Wisdom as part of a two-run inning.

Lucas Luetge (1-0) got the win in relief while Josh Fields (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Sounds chipped in at the plate, as six players recorded at least two hits.