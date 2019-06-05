Lake, Castro and Gutierrez lead Tijuana in win

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake, Leandro Castro and Gabriel Gutierrez each had three hits, as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 9-2 on Tuesday.

Lake homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Castro doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Tijuana had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.

In the third, Jesus Valdez scored on an error, while Lake hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tijuana southpaw Gabriel Garcia (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Cesar Vargas (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over three innings.