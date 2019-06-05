Krizan’s homer leads Binghamton to 7-5 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Jason Krizan hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 7-5 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday.

The home run by Krizan scored Luis Carpio and was the game's last scoring play.

The Senators tied the game 5-5 when Austin Davidson hit an RBI single, driving in Luis Garcia in the second.

Adonis Uceta (3-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Binghamton improved to 4-1 against Harrisburg this season.