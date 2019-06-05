Skole’s homer leads Charlotte to 6-5 win over Gwinnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Matt Skole hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 6-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday.

The home run by Skole, part of a three-run inning, gave the Knights a 4-3 lead before Seby Zavala hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Gwinnett cut into the lead on an error that scored Pedro Florimon and Sean Kazmar.

Carson Fulmer (1-0) got the win in relief while A.J. Minter (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.