Lewis, Thompson-Williams lead the way for Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Kyle Lewis homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 11-1 on Wednesday.

Dom Thompson-Williams doubled twice with two runs for Arkansas.

NW Arkansas cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second after Travis Jones hit an RBI single, scoring Anderson Miller.

The Travelers extended their lead in the fifth inning when Jake Fraley hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Lewis.

The Travelers later added five runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Arkansas right-hander Darren McCaughan (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Conner Greene (3-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up five runs and five hits over five innings.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 11-4 against NW Arkansas this season.