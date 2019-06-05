Donovan leads Peoria over Quad Cities 6-2

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brendan Donovan had two hits and two RBI as the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 6-2 on Wednesday.

Peoria started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Donovan and an RBI double by Bryce Denton.

The Chiefs later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Brandon Benson hit a solo home run, while Nolan Gorman hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Peoria right-hander Michael Brettell (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Alberto Rivera (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.