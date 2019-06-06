Castillo, Rodriguez lead Quintana Roo to 5-2 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez homered and had two hits, and Jorge Castillo hurled six scoreless innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Leones de Yucatan 5-2 on Wednesday.

Castillo (4-5) allowed four hits while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Quintana Roo got on the board first in the fourth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Rodriguez.

After Quintana Roo added two runs in the seventh, the Leones cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Walter Ibarra hit a two-run double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miguel Pena (1-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

For the Leones, Ibarra doubled twice, driving in two runs. Jose Aguilar doubled and singled twice.