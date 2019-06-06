Oakland faces off against Los Angeles in division matchup

Oakland Athletics (30-30, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-32, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (4-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Angels: Tyler Skaggs (4-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will host Oakland in a meeting of division foes.

The Angels are 12-18 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 is fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with an OBP of .449.

The Athletics are 13-15 in division games. Oakland has hit 94 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 16, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 14 home runs and is slugging .595. David Fletcher is 16-for-42 with five doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 61 hits and is batting .269. Matt Olson is 5-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (concussion).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (side), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).