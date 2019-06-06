US forward John Sargent dropped from Gold Cup roster

John Sargent was dropped from the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup after being picked to train with the national team instead of join the Americans at the Under-20 World Cup.

The 19-year-old forward failed to convert any chances in Wednesday's 1-0 exhibition loss to Jamaica and was among seven cuts Thursday.

For his first competitive matches as U.S. coach, Gregg Berhalter also dropped defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Antonee Robinson; midfielders Sebastian Lletget and Djordje Mihailovic; and forwards Jonathan Amon and Joe Gyau. Lletget injured his left hamstring while playing for the LA Galaxy last weekend.

Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams are on the 23-man roster announced Thursday after being given permission to report late following their European club seasons. Pulisic was to arrive Thursday and Adams is scheduled to report on Tuesday.

Forward Jozy Altidore was included and could make his first international appearance since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that ended the Americans' streak of World Cup appearances at seven. Altidore is among just six holdovers from then-coach Bruce Arena's roster in Trinidad, joined by Pulisic, defenders Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream, midfielder Michael Bradley and forward Paul Arriola. All but Ream started.

The U.S. has another exhibition against Venezuela on Sunday at Cincinnati and opens its Gold Cup title defense against Guyana on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota. It will be the Americans' first competitive match in 20 months.

They face Trinidad on June 22 at Cleveland and complete group play against Panama on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.

The roster averages 25 years, 150 days, and 24 appearances.

Defenders DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks are hurt and missing the tournament, and four of the 23 players have injury concerns.

Defender Aaron Long has been sidelined since injuring his left hamstring playing while for the New York Red Bulls on May 8, and forward Jordan Morris has been out since hurting his right hamstring during Seattle's match May 15. Midfielder Weston McKennie missed Wednesday's match with a sprained left ankle and forward Gyasi Zardes with a bruised left foot.

Two players on the roster have no previous international experience: goalkeeper Tyler Miller and forward Tim Boyd, who was given approval last month by FIFA to switch affiliation to the U.S. from New Zealand.

Zack Steffen appears to be the No. 1 goalkeeper and Sean Johnson his backup. Hired in December, Berhalter chose not to pick Brad Guzan or Bill Hamid. Ethan Horvath is sidelined by a finger injury.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles), Zack Steffen (Columbus).

Defenders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, Mexico), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Matt Miazga (Chelsea, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles).

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto), Duane Holmes (Derby, England), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus).

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares, Portugal), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).