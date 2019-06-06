27th Santa Anita horse dies

A horse that was injured during training at Santa Anita has died — the 27th fatality involving the park since the current meeting opened.

His trainer tells the Los Angeles Times that Derby River, an unraced 2-year-old colt, suffered a fractured shoulder on Wednesday and was euthanized at a Chino clinic.

Ruben Gomez says the horse was bought in March for $50,000 at a sale in Florida.

The California Horse Racing Board says it's being treated as an on-track training death and a necropsy will be performed.

Derby River is the fourth horse to die at Santa Anita Park in recent weeks and the 27th to die since the meet began on Dec. 26

Most of the deaths occurred before the track temporarily suspended racing in early March and limited training.