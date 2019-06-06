Bradenton beats Daytona 7-4

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Robbie Glendinning and Lucas Tancas scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 7-4 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Marauders a 3-1 lead after Daniel Amaral hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

After Bradenton added two runs in the sixth, the Tortugas cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Bruce Yari hit a two-run single.

The Marauders later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Glendinning hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Bradenton starter Nicholas Economos (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Austin Orewiler (2-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over four innings.