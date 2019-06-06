Bukauskas, Goetzman spur Corpus Christi to 3-1 win over Amarillo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Granden Goetzman homered and had two hits, and J.B. Bukauskas allowed just five hits over six innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-1 on Thursday.

Bukauskas allowed one run while striking out five and walking two.

Down 1-0 in the fifth, Amarillo tied the game when Edward Olivares hit an RBI single, bringing home Taylor Kohlwey.

The Hooks grabbed the lead in the seventh inning when Chas McCormick hit an RBI single and Javier Bermudez scored on a wild pitch.

Layne Henderson (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while David Bednar (0-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.