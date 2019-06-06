Tenerowicz hits walk-off single in 11th, Montgomery beats Tennessee 9-8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Robbie Tenerowicz hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Montgomery Biscuits topped the Tennessee Smokies 9-8 on Thursday.

Tristan Gray scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After Tennessee's P.J. Higgins hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th, Montgomery tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the inning when Jermaine Palacios scored on a fielder's choice.

Reliever Tyler Zombro (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one run and two hits over three innings. Jordan Minch (5-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Southern League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Kevin Padlo doubled and singled, also stealing two bases in the win. Lucius Fox doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

In the losing effort, Roberto Caro, Eddy Martinez and Clayton Daniel each had three hits for Tennessee. The Smokies failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.