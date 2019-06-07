Sosa, Godoy lead the way for Memphis

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Edmundo Sosa homered, tripled and doubled, scoring three runs as the Memphis Redbirds topped the Tacoma Rainiers 7-0 on Thursday.

Jose Godoy doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Memphis.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Memphis added to its lead when Sosa scored on a forceout.

The Redbirds later added three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Harold Arauz (3-0) got the win with six innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Tacoma starter Mike Wright Jr. (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jaycob Brugman tripled and singled twice for the Rainiers. Tacoma was blanked for the third time this season, while the Memphis staff recorded its third shutout of the year.