Tigers open 3-game series at home against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (41-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hits the road to begin a three game series against Detroit.

The Tigers are 10-10 against AL Central teams. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .351.

The Twins have gone 12-5 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 117 home runs this season, Eddie Rosario leads the club with 18 homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 60 hits and has 21 RBIs. Cabrera is 4-for-24 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 32 extra base hits and is batting .336. Max Kepler has nine hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (knee), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).