De Jesus’ sac fly leads Charlotte to 4-3 win over Louisville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Ivan De Jesus drove in Seby Zavala with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by De Jesus, part of a two-run inning, gave the Knights a 3-2 lead before Joel Booker hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Juan Graterol hit an RBI single, driving in Rob Refsnyder in the second inning to give the Bats a 1-0 lead. The Knights came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Adam Engel scored on a groundout.

Louisville tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Nick Longhi hit an RBI single, driving in Christian Colon.

Caleb Frare (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ian Krol (1-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Aristides Aquino homered and singled for the Bats.