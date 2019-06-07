Grisham, Gatewood lead Biloxi to 9-1 win over Pensacola

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Jake Gatewood had three hits and two RBI as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 9-1 on Friday.

The home run by Grisham scored Luis Aviles Jr. to give the Shuckers a 2-1 lead.

The Shuckers punctuated the blowout with four runs in the fourth and three in the eighth. In the fourth, Patrick Leonard hit an RBI single, while Gatewood drove in two runs and Leonard drove in one in the eighth.

Biloxi right-hander Alec Bettinger (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Bryan Sammons (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.